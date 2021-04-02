WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

