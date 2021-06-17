WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ 456 FPUS56 KOTX 170425 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 WAZ031-171100- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. $$ WAZ034-035-171100- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ037-038-171100- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ041-044-171100- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ WAZ042-171100- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ043-171100- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 924 PM PDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather