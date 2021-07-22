WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in

the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in

the 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

WAZ034-035-222300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

WAZ037-038-222300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

WAZ042-222300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

