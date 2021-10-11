WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

869 FPUS56 KOTX 110933

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-112300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-112300-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ044-112300-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ047-112300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ048-112300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ049-112300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

233 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather