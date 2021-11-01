WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ 829 FPUS56 KOTX 010953 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 WAZ031-012300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ WAZ034-035-012300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ037-038-012300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ041-044-012300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ043-012300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ047-012300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ048-012300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-012300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 253 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather