WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

WAZ037-130000-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. Highs

in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 17. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

WAZ031-130000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-130000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ036-130000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ038-130000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ041-044-130000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-130000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-130000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in

the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-130000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the mountains.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and

2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-130000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

237 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

