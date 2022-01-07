WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

243 FPUS56 KOTX 071038

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

WAZ031-080000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow in

the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to

75 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. In the mountains, west

wind 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-080000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain, freezing rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-080000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest

15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 18. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-080000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows

19 to 22. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ044-080000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows

13 to 18. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 14 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-080000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 16. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to

21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ047-080000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except west

20 to 35 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

In the mountains, gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 19. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-080000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Areas of

blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to 10 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 65 mph

decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Patchy blowing snow overnight. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west

20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain, mountain snow likely and a

chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ049-080000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

237 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the 30s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west

wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow

in the evening. Patchy blowing snow overnight. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows 13 to 17.

Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light,

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. In the mountains, west wind

20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs in the upper 20s

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

