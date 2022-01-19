WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 _____ 491 FPUS56 KOTX 190744 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 WAZ031-191200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-191200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ038-191200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ041-044-191200- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Patchy dense fog. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ043-191200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ047-191200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-191200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-191200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1143 PM PST Tue Jan 18 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather