WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

226 FPUS56 KOTX 281009

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

WAZ031-290000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 21.

WAZ034-035-290000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

25. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 12 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 20.

WAZ038-290000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 14 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 8 to 18.

WAZ041-044-290000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

24. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 11 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 17.

WAZ043-290000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

22. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 11 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 11 to 15.

WAZ047-290000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to

21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ048-290000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

WAZ049-290000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

16 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. In the mountains, gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 9 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

